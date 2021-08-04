CHARLESTON — Local school systems in West Virginia will decide on a mask policy for students and staff as school starts later this month.
Clayton Burch, state superintendent of schools, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that local superintendents and boards will decide what is best for their communities regarding mask policies.
Burch said anyone who feels like they should wear a mask should do it, regardless of the policy, but whether mask wearing will be required will be made on the local level.
So far, that decision has not been made in area counties. Virginia also leaves the decision to local school systems and Tazewell County schools have already announced masks will be optional.
Burch said routine hygiene protocol will remain in place in schools, but the most “effective mitigation strategy” is for everyone eligible to get vaccinated.
Vaccine clinics will continue to be held at schools, with a contest held to give 12 schools in the state $50,000 each for the highest percentage of vaccinations by October.
Burch said virtual learning will also be available if parents want to choose it.
Bernie Dolan, director of the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission), also spoke and said summer sports programs have done well with no outbreaks reported and official practice for all fall sports has either started or will start next week.
Dolan also emphasized the need to get vaccinated.
“If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine,” he said, adding that quarantining was what interrupted players’ participation and tournament schedules.
Those schedules will not be changed this year, he added.
Burch said school opening guidelines will be posted on the WVDE website.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.