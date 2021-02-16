BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield College men’s basketball team returned its attention to basketball at the Dome Gymnasium on Monday night, taking on visiting Milligan University in an Appalachian Athletic Conference contest.
It remains to be seen whether or not the whirlwind of regional and national media attention that has surrounded the Rams program since last week will soon shift its attention elsewhere.
During warmups in the eerily silent gym, which had no spectators present, Bluefield College players went through drills wearing black long-sleeved warmup tees sporting a Rams logo on the front and the word “Unity” on the back. The team remained inside the home locker room during the time specified for the pre-game playing of the National Anthem, while Milligan players stood along the baseline underneath the away-side goal.
The ceremony was uneventful to the extreme. Only a few bars of music played on the public address system before the music cut out entirely due to an unexpected technical issue.
Monday’s game with the Buffaloes was the Rams’ first since having forfeited a scheduled Feb. 11 game at Reinhardt University after Bluefield College players knelt during the national anthem prior to the start of BC’s Feb. 9 home game with Tennessee Wesleyan.
The Bluefield College football team played a Mountain East Conference game with St. Andrews on Saturday, Feb. 13. The Rams football team remained in the locker room during the playing of the National Anthem. However a gathering of young people, many of whom wore black sweat shirts and hoodies displaying assorted social justice slogans, appeared behind the concession stand end zone in postures of protest. Several identified themselves as Bluefield College student-athletes.
The only Rams football players who have had any public comment regarding the basketball team’s suspension and forfeit have been Jewels Gray, who staged a one-man walkout of practice last week, and Collin O’Donnell. Gray is a redshirt who is currently ineligible to play. O’Donnell is a senior defensive lineman and veteran of the U.S. Army who is considered one of the spiritual leaders of the Rams football team.
In a social media statement, O’Donnell voiced tacit respect for his basketball counterparts’ good intentions while asserting what he believed to be the football team’s consensus position.
“One of the hallmarks of our constitutional republic is our first amendment right; this ability to peaceably hold different beliefs and opinions while living our truth is what makes us unique and separates us from those in our world who look to silence others on issues which are uncomfortable to face,” O’Donnell stated.
“As a team, we are focused and dedicated to one another. We go out of our way every season to make real, positive changes in our community. Whether we agree or disagree on the way which we express our concerns, when we step on the field we are one unit, one family, and we believe in each other,” O’Donnell statement concluded.
One of the key points of friction between the Bluefield College administration and concerned students during the ongoing controversy has been students’ perception that the ban on kneeling during the National Anthem is an infringement of free speech. The college maintains that it is a private, not governmental entity, and that students at Bluefield College are subject to certain policies and guidelines that may limit certain rights [a person] might have elsewhere.
“When someone puts on a uniform or is performing a function on behalf of Bluefield College, that person is now representing Bluefield College,” Bluefield College President David Olive has stated.
Another point of contention was students’ perception that the team has been muzzled while a relatively recent parade of Trump supporters, including protesters bearing confederate flags, was sanctioned by Bluefield College. College officials have since disavowed any association with the Trump event, noting that the parade route passed the Bluefield College campus on public roads not under the control of Bluefield College.
The decision to suspend Bluefield College basketball players and forfeit the Reinhardt game was not an impulsive one.
Bluefield College president David Olive revealed in a lengthy statement posted on the Bluefield College Athletics website that he had been in dialogue with Rams head coach Richard Morgan and athletic administrators since revelations that the team had knelt during the national anthem prior to Jan. 30. Olive subsequently learned that BC players had knelt before two previous games. Olive’s statement indicated that he had told Morgan on Feb. 1 that kneeling during the anthem would not be allowed going forward.
“The basis for my decision stemmed from my own awareness of how kneeling is perceived by some in our country, and I did not think a number of our alumni, friends and donors of the College would view the act of kneeling during the anthem in a positive way,” Olive stated.
Olive subsequently learned of the players kneeling during the anthem prior to an away game at Truett McConnell on Feb. 2, during which time players ignored “Coach Morgan’s suggestions of more constructive protest, as well as my directive that players not kneel during the anthem.” Morgan kept his players in the locker room prior to the anthem in a Feb. 4 game at Columbia International.
Olive’s statement noted that he underwent a two-hour meeting with the team on Feb. 5, during which time he expressed his belief that “their intended message in bringing awareness of racial injustices was being diluted or completely lost because some saw their act of kneeling as being disrespectful to the flag, our country and to our veterans.”
“In my opinion, their message was not being heard,” Olive stated. “As we talked, team members shared their intent was not to be disrespectful to the flag; rather it was just the opposite. They also shared personal stories of their communities and life experiences with racial injustices, while also citing numerous injustices they have witnessed others enduring, even to the point of death.”
Olive said alternatives were discussed, including having a student athlete read a statement about racial injustice over the PA system before each home basketball game and before all BC teams’ home games as well as team members taking a knee during their introductions as well as the team taking a knee at tip-off.
The team remained in the locker room during the national anthem during a subsequent away game at Montreat College on Feb. 6. Olive noted that on Monday, Feb. 8 the video of a news story dealing with the Jan. 30 kneeling incident began to spike on social media spaces, both locally and regionally. On Feb. 9, it was decided to issue a press release “in an attempt to respond to erroneous, and at times maligning, information being shared about our student athletes and the College.”
“Great lengths were taken to express the College’s position without positioning either our student athletes or those in the community in a negative light. Our attempted message was focused on: the values that make Bluefield College a special place; the space needed for conversations so that, together, we can learn and grow; and our desire to bring about racial justice, equality, and reconciliation,” Olive’s statement read.
The team knelt during the national anthem prior to the Tennessee Wesleyan on Feb. 9 and the consequences for the team’s action were decided on Feb. 10. Olive’s statement included Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Tonia Walker and Morgan, were included in the process of deciding the sanctions, as well as Olive and officers of the Bluefield College Board of Trustees and other college leaders.
The most publicly outspoken member of the Bluefield College basketball team since the sanctions has been forward Stanley Christian, whose comments to ESPN on Feb. 12 were subsequently picked up by the Washington Post.
Christian has said the January 6 invasion of Congress by Trump supporters was what initially spurred he and his teammates to begin their protest. He told ESPN that he and his fellow players were not “disrespecting the flag or our country. That’s not our intention.”
“Dr. Olive told us our rights are limited when we put Bluefield across our chests,” Christian said. “Well, that jersey is basically shackles to us. Now we feel like we’re chained up now, and that’s not right. And when that jersey comes off us, we’re still Black in America, and I have to face that reality,” Christian said.
Monday night’s game ended with a 78-69 victory by visiting Milligan Uni-versity. Christian played 29 minutes and 40 seconds for Bluefield College, scoring 13 points and pulling down eight rebounds. He handed out three assists.
Contact George Thwaites at sports@bdtonline.com
