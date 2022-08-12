PRINCETON — No injuries were reported Wednesday evening when a fire started at a sawmill located on Hilltop Drive near Princeton.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department, Green-Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Hilltop Drive near the Walmart Supercenter about 8 p.m. when a sawmill fire was reported. Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County emergency services director, also went to the scene, according to Assistant Chief Shannon Clyburn of the Oakvale department.
A witness who lived nearby, Vonda Wyatt, said a small fire could be seen around 8 p.m., but about five minutes later, flames were “as high as the trees.”
Wyatt said she then called her son Sean Wyatt, a member of the East River Volunteer Fire Department.
Clyburn said at the scene that he had not heard reports of any injuries.
Law enforcement had to get motorists to leave after they started parking along Route 460 to watch the fire and blocked traffic.
