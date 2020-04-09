BLUEFIELD — No new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases have been reported in Mercer County and statewide deaths continue to hold at four with only a small increase in the number of positive cases in the state from Wednesday.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of this morning, 485 positive cases have been confirmed statewide, up only two from 483 on Wednesday.
The number of positive cases reported in Mercer County still stands at six and McDowell County at three. No positive cases have been reported in Monroe and Summers counties.
In Virginia, Tazewell County’s number of positive cases is holding at 4, Buchanan County 1, Russell County 1, Wythe County 6 and Giles County 2.
So far, 12,934 West Virginia residents have been tested for the virus, the DHHR reports, with the percentage of positives still holding below 4 percent, far better than the national average of 8 percent to 9 percent.
These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to the DHHR.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
