CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he has no plans at this time to follow new recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) regarding mask wearing, but the state can always pivot if the need arises.
Those updated recommendations were released by the CDC Tuesday and include all K-12 students wearing masks in schools this fall and those fully vaccinated wearing masks indoors again in areas with high COVID transmission rates.
Those changes from previous guidelines are the result of the continuing spread of the Delta variant.
“I do not think we are on the threshold of moving in that direction today,” Justice said, adding that everyone has to remain “smart” and “open-minded” though.
The state’s medical team has made no recommendations like that, he said. “I will listen and act on their advice.”
But he did caution that the Delta variant is coming, with the number of verified cases jumping from 35 on Monday to 43 on Tuesday.
He also said the number of positive cases and hospitalizations are still trending up, with 1,656 active cases Tuesday and 111 hospitalizations, both numbers about double what they were earlier this month.
“Here is the trouble,” he said. “That’s not good.”
Justice also showed the county alert system map, which recently reflected an almost entirely green state, which means a minimal number of positive cases and low positivity rate in, at one time, 54 of the state’s 55 counties.
Now, 12 counties are in the yellow, seven in gold and one in orange.
Most of those counties border other states.
“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out,” he said. “People are wondering about the Delta variant; if it’s going to come here and if things are going to get worse. Just look at the map. It tells us everything. We need to keep our guard up.”
He also pointed to the fact most Delta cases are found in those bordering counties and it’s coming from other states. “We don’t need to panic … we’ve got to keep our guard up.”
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the Delta variant is the “overwhelming majority of new cases” in the country, which saw a count of 88,000 just on Monday.
During July, the number of new COVID cases have quadrupled in the U.S., he added.
Marsh said Florida is seeing surges in hospital COVID patients more than at any time during the pandemic.
He also said the actual number of Delta variant cases in West Virginia is “under represented” in statistics because many may be asymptomatic, not being tested and the statistics are slow in catching up.
Marsh, like all state COVID response leaders, said vaccinations are the key to stop the spread.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Tuesday was the 501st day of the pandemic response, and the vast majority of those who get infected, end up in the hospital and die are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
“Our hospital numbers are shooting up,” he said. “The trend line is good for the vaccine (shots administered) but only because it is bolstered by the great work of older residents (who have a high percentage of vaccinations).”
Hoyer said it is the younger residents he is most concerned about, with only 29 percent of those 12 to 17 years old fully vaccinated and only 36 percent of those between 18 and 29 being fully vaccinated.
“Understand the value and importance of the vaccine and please quit following misinformation on social media…” he said, suggesting if anyone has any questions to talk to a medical professional.
“We don’t want to be at day 601 or 701,” he said of the continued pandemic response.
Justice said everyone should be enjoying the summer and the ability to have social gatherings and attend sporting events.
“I hope and pray we don’t slip back into a situation where we have to revisit and have to move toward masks,” he said. “Do we really want to deny what is happening? Do we really want to take a chance on going back to school like we did last year… with virtual learning…masks? Do we really want to do that again?”
Justice’s response to the 29 percent statistic for 12 to 17 years old fully vaccinated was, “Are you kidding me?”
Although no plans are in place to return to mask mandates, it could happen.
“I will act if I need to,” he said. “This situation is fluid.”
On another issue, Justice said he has hopes the bipartisan infrastructure bill will finally be approved, and it will bring badly money to the state for major highway projects.
Justice said completion of King Coal Highway, Coalfields Expressway and Corridor H are crucial for the state.
“Those are big, really big,” he said, and they all “need to get done.”
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan is still in negotiations as members of both parties try to reach compromises on spending and no how to pay for it.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
