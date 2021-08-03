TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County Schools announced Monday that masks will be optional when classes resume on Aug. 19, and neighboring school systems are working to determine whether their students and employees will need to wear masks.
Tazewell County Schools announced Monday that with the exception of school buses, where masks are still required, facial coverings will be optional in classrooms for all students, faculty and staff.
According to Lindsey Mullins, director of public relations for Tazewell County Schools, children are due back in the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Mullins said masks will be optional for all students, faculty, and staff at this time.
“Masks will be provided (both cloth and disposable) for anyone wanting to wear one,” the school system said in a prepared statement.
However, the school board will still require masks for anyone riding a school bus. Mullins said both bus drivers and students on the bus must wear a mask at all times while on the school bus.
“This requirement is in place for students/drivers during morning and afternoon commutes and also for any activity after school hours such as athletic events or field trips,” the statement added.
Mullins said the school system will continue to monitor all county and state metrics regarding COVID-19 and reserves the right to implement mitigation measures, including wearing of masks, as appropriate to ensure the safe operation of schools.
The school system will also participate in the Virginia K-12 Testing Program (VISSTA) to help further gauge school population COVID infection rates, Mullins stated.
“Tazewell County Schools will continue with mitigation practices to include deep cleaning of all facilities, require social distancing where possible, and encourage any individual feeling sick to stay home, encourage frequent hand washing, and continue to advocate for healthy lifestyles that include proper nutrition and exercise,” the statement added.
Other school systems across the region were still deciding on what policies to have regarding masks when student return to class.
Mercer County Schools Superintendent Edward Toman said that as of Monday, the school system did not plan to require masks in schools, but he was working to get clarification from state and local health officials. This would help determine whether masks are needed in the schools or aboard buses.
Toman said that the school system would keep monitoring the situation. Mercer County schools are scheduled to open on Sept. 7.
“There’s no requirement. It’s a recommendation from the CDC and we’ll continue to monitor with our local health officials and the state officials,” Toman stated. “If we need to make that change to have a mask, we’ll do what’s necessary to make our children and staff safe.”
In Welch, Superintendent Carolyn Falin said that the McDowell County Schools system had not made a decision yet about whether students and school employees will need to wear masks.
“At this time, we haven’t made a decision,” Falin said Monday. “We’re waiting for some additional guidance from the (state) department of education. They told us that they would call us back later this week, and we’re working with the local health department and meeting with them on (next) Monday.
“I think local health departments are looking at the number of cases and how many school-age children are infected,” Falin said. “They’ll look at the numbers and get back to us. Those numbers change daily. We always err on the side of safety, especially since students under 12 can’t be vaccinated.”
In McDowell County, the first day of school for grade first through 12 is Aug. 30, according to the school calendar.
Back in Virginia, the Bland County Schools system was discussing masks Monday, according to Superintendent Scott Mead. School opens late this year, so the school board is waiting until its next meeting on Aug. 17 to make a decision. Bland County Schools open on Sept. 1.
“We’ll have a plan ready for the board to review and they’ll have to approve that,” Mead said. “We would really like to get back to a normal school year.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com, and contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
