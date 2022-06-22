BLUEFIELD, Va. – Local fire departments were dispatched Wednesday when a fire was reported at a commercial building off Virginia Avenue in Bluefield, Va.
A fire was reported at 2:27 p.m. at Eastern Steel & Foundry at 108 Thistle Street. An employee at the scene said there were no injuries.
The Bluefield, Va. Fire Department was dispatched, and the Bluefield Fire Department and Abbs Valley-Boissevain Volunteer Fire Department were sent to provide assistance. Tazewell County EMS was dispatched and the Bluefield, Va. Police Department provided traffic control.
Firefighters were still on the scene. The fire's cause was still being determined Wednesday.
