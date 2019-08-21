CAMP CREEK — No one was injured in a tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 77 Wednesday morning thanks, in part, to new safety measures recently put in place, officials said.
The crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lane at mile marker 22 1/2, Cpl. M.S. Horton, with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike detachment, said.
Horton said the driver, Debaba Obedi, 28, of Idaho, was traveling northbound when he swerved off the interstate.
“He said he swerved to avoid a deer,” Horton said.
The driver went into the median, crashed through recently installed guardrail, and crossed into the southbound lanes where he hit the guardrail on the other side, Horton said.
The guardrail in the median is being installed as part of new safety measures to prevent potentially fatal crashes on the deadly stretch of interstate.
Horton said the guardrail in that stretch was installed just hours before the crash.
“They just put the guardrail in last night,” Horton said. “There was no guardrail there when I started my (midnight) shift. It’s been up just a few hours.”
Horton said the crash destroyed 432 feet of guardrail and 18 posts.
“The new guardrail in the median slowed him down enough that when he hit the other guardrail (on the southbound side) it stopped him from going over the mountain,” Horton said.
Once safety measures are complete, Horton said there will be two rows of guardrail in the median.
Horton said the tractor-trailer was unloaded at the time of the crash. The truck is registered to HES Transport.
One southbound lane of the interstate was temporarily closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to clear the crash.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph.
