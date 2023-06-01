Weather Alert

...Foggy Travel Along the River Valleys This Morning... Expect poor visibility at times from the Greenbrier and Upper James River Valleys, south through the New River Valley early this morning. Visibilities are going to be a quarter mile or less in spots. Slow down be alert if traveling I-64 between Clifton Forge and Lewisburg, I-81 from Buchanan to Rural Retreat, and I-77 from Princeton to Fancy Gap. The fog will lift and dissipate between 8am and 10am.