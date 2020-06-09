PRINCETON — No injuries were reported Tuesday after a tractor trailer jackknifed on Interstate 77 near Princeton
The single-vehicle crash occurred on southbound I-77 near mile marker 7, according to Trooper J.I Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.
Jones said weather played a contributing factor in the crash.
Jones said there were no injuries in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Fire Department both responded to the incident.
