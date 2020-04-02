I-77 crash ...

 By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD – Northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near Bluefield were blocked Thursday morning after a Jeep Grand Cherokee and the camper it was towing overturned.

The crash was reported near the two mile marker. Both northbound lanes were blocked as of 9:30 a.m. First responders at the scene reported that there were no injuries.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad were on the scene.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

