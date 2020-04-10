TAZEWELL, Va. — Local positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Virginia remained the same Thursday as the statewide statistics saw a surge.
The number of positive cases in Tazewell County held at four, Buchanan County still has only one positive, Russell County one as well, with Wythe County six and Giles County two. Bland County has no confirmed positive cases.
Virginia saw a surge in both deaths and positive cases in a 24-hour period.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported Thursday that the number of deaths rose to 109, up 34 from Wednesday’s 75, and 4,042 positive cases were reported, an increase of almost 400 in one day.
The one-day rise in deaths was the largest single-day increase yet.
According to the VDH, the COVID-19 death total doubled in three days, from 54 on Monday to the 109 on Thursday.
However, Gov. Ralph Northam has indicated some reports could have been delayed because of the process of verifying all data.
A nursing home near Richmond has accounted for 39 of those deaths.
Northam said on Monday the state is expected to see the main surge sometime during May.
That is “our best estimate and what we are preparing for,” he said.
Part of that preparation is to establish acute care centers in arenas that can handle patients hospitals may not have the capacity to handle, he said.
Those sites in the hardest hit areas, Richmond, Tidewater and Northern Virginia, should be ready in six weeks, he added.
Although the elderly were initially reported to be most vulnerable to the virus, positive cases are in all age groups.
According to the VDH, the 50-59 age group continues to be hit the hardest, with 20 percent of the positive cases, followed by the 60-69 range at 17 percent, 40-49 at 16 percent and 30-39 at 15 percent.
Fifty percent of the cases have been female and 48 percent male, with some reports not indicating gender.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.