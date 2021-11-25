BLUEFIELD — As area families settle down today for a Thanksgiving feast, volunteers with the Community Christmas Tree are still hopeful that contributions to the 104th Little Jimmie campaign will pick up.
No donations were received Wednesday, and the campaign is still far short of its $40,000 goal.
So far only $2,350 has been raised, which means the campaign is still $37,650 short of its goal.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
You can register your child now at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program.
Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
The registration process continues through Wednesday, Dec. 1.
The Little Jimmie shopping event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance ......................................$2,350.00
Daily Total.............. $0.00
Total to date.... $2,350.00
