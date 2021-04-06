CHARLESTON — A compromise was not reached on a plan to end the personal income tax in the state during a summit Monday afternoon called by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Let’s just keep working,” Justice said at the end of the summit, which included House and Senate leaders, insisting that now is the time to start the process of ending the tax.
Justice did offer compromises, including reducing the initial amount of personal income tax reduction from 60 percent to 50 percent, taking out the taxes on alcoholic beverages, lowering the tax on tobacco products and lowering the tax increase on soft drinks from an extra 6.9 percent to 2.4 percent.
But House and Senate leaders continued to question many details in the proposal, including if the increased taxes only hurt those who could least afford tax hikes.,
Justice, however, insisted his moves would make everyone “cash positive” and any extra money spent on taxes would be more than up for with extra money in paychecks as the income tax falls.
He used the example of receiving an extra $1,400 a year when the tax is removed but only spending $300 that year on tax hikes.
But Senate President Craig Blair, a Republican, questioned the impact of those increased taxes on businesses in border counties.
“They can go across the state line to avoid that tax,” he said.
Del. Eric Householder, also a Republican, touted the House plan, which has no tax hikes at all but takes a long-term approach to phase in the elimination of the income tax as state revenue surpluses can support it.
“It (the tax hikes in both Justice’s and the Senate plans) is like drawing water out of one side of the lake and dumping it in the other side,” he said.
Tax hikes penalize those who make the least amount of income, he added.
Householder said the House plan may take longer, but it would work, and it has the support of 65 percent of the public.
Justice has always insisted that doing away with the income tax would at least in part pay for itself by bringing in more people and businesses to the state.
But some said those are assumptions, like the current surplus continuing after the COVID-19 relief money ends.
“The surplus has been inflated because of COVID,” said Del. Doug Skaff, a Democrat. “It’s not going to be there next year.”
Skaff said that, after the pandemic and its impact on everyone’s lives, “people want more certainty … don’t rush through this.”
He questioned the timing considering the pandemic and the uncertainty.
But Justice said the timing is right because West Virginia is in the national spotlight now because of its successful handling of the pandemic, and it provides a window of opportunity for everyone to see what the state is doing.
“When the window is open, you seize the opportunity or close it,” he said. “There is a real urgency.”
Justice said he has tried “with all that’s in me” to present a clear pathway forward.
“It doesn’t have to be my plan,” he said. “I don’t care whose plan it is. I will go on a road show to educate the people for however long it may take… Once they understand it, they are all in.”
Justice said if it doesn’t happen, “it will save me a lot of money,” referring to the increase in coal severance tax.
But everyone agree to keep working on it and try to reach some sort of compromise.
However, this session ends April 10, in only five days.
