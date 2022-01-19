PRINECTON — Depending on the track of the storm, the region could see another major snowfall this weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a statement saying “another potentially significant winter storm looms with impactful accumulations of winter precipitation possible.”
Robert Stonefield, meteorologist with the NWS in Blacksburg, said it is too early do determine exactly where the storm will track.
“This system, as of right now, will pass south of here in the Carolinas,” he said Tuesday evening, adding that would mean a light snow here, 1 to 3 inches.
“But that could totally change very quickly,” he said.
The low pressure system is following a similar track to last weekend’s storm, picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico then heading across the South.
Stonefield said the difference is the storm coming up this week may cut across the deep South and take a west to east course rather than a south to north course last weekend’s storm took.
“The low (pressure system) went over top of us to the north,” he said of the storm that hit on Sunday, dumping about 6 inches in most places.
But there is no consensus on this weekend storm’s track, though.
“The models are in somewhat of a disagreement,” he said of how far south the storm will be and how far north it may move.
The proximity will determine how much snow, if any, this area will receive.
Regardless of which track it takes, the cold temperatures will be in place.
The NWS is predicting a brief warm-up today with some rain, but with temperatures once again plunging into the 20s during the days and in the teens at night with several chances of light snow showers.
“This is par for the course (for January),” Stonefield said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
