BLUEFIELD — A ninth coronavirus case was reported Tuesday morning in Mercer County.
The new case was confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. No details were immediately provided concerning the ninth cases, including whether it is related to community spread of the virus or travel.
The Mercer County Health Department doesn’t provide a daily update until 3 p.m. So additional details regarding the case should be released at that time.
McDowell County was still reporting six cases Tuesday morning, and Monroe County still had five.
Although Mercer County now has nine coronavirus cases, six people have already recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine.
According to the DHHR, there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive cases, 21,849 negative results and 26 deaths.
The case totals per county as of Tuesday morning were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.