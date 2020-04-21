By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — A ninth coronavirus case was reported Tuesday in Mercer County.
The individual contracted the virus through travel, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said all contacts for this individual have been identified, notified and are currently self-isolating.
Although Mercer County now has nine cases, seven of those nine involve individuals who have since recovered from the virus.
Bragg said a seventh patient was released from quarantine Thursday morning, and is now recovered from the virus.
"There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Mercer County to date," Bragg said.
Another 12 COVID-19 test results are still pending in Mercer County. Bragg said residents should continue to practice social distancing and good personal hygiene.
"Remember to maintain social distancing of at least six feet and continue to wash hands regularly in warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds," Bragg said.
McDowell County was still reporting six cases Tuesday, and Monroe County still had five.
According to the DHHR, there have been 22,763 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 914 positive cases, 21,849 negative results and 26 deaths.
The case totals per county as of Tuesday morning were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (63), Kanawha (134), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (91), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).
