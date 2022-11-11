BLUEFIELD — The remnants of Hurricane Nicole were forecast to bring warmth, rain and wind to the region today, with a little snow in the forecast for next week as typical seasonal cold weather returns.
Reggie Roakes, meteorologist with the The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, Va., said “on and off bands” of tropical rain will occur most of the day today, bringing 1 to 3 inches in most spots, with higher amounts possible along the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The NWS had not issued a flood watch for the area late Thursday evening, but a watch was in place for Wytheville, Va., and points south and east.
However, flooding is possible on small streams and creeks and on tributaries of main stem rivers, the NWS said.
Roakes said the bulk of the rain should move out of the area by around sunset this evening as a cold front approaches.
Wind will also accompany the storm, but Roakes said it will have lost much of its punch, but could still produce gusts up to 40 mph in higher elevations.
“Even after the rain stops it will be breezy into Saturday,” he said.
That cold front pushing through will launch the first long cold wave of this winter season.
Temperatures should be warm today, with a high of 68, then around 50 Saturday.
But the bottom falls out Saturday night with a low of about 27, rising to only 35 on Sunday.
Roakes said there is a chance of some snow early Tuesday morning, but it will turn to rain later as temperatures rise to about 38.
No accumulation is expected, he said, with the exception of some higher elevations, and much of the snow may not make it to the ground in lower elevations.
A chance of mixed precipitation is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday as night temperatures again fall below freezing.
The long range forecast for next week calls for those freezing temperatures at night to continue through next weekend with daily highs in the low 40s.
When Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday, it the first hurricane in 37 years to make a U.S. landfall in November.
After landfall, the system was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved across the state.
The storm grazed the western coast of Florida and lifted north into southern Georgia Thursday evening before making a turn to the northeast.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
