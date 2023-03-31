WorkForce West Virginia announces the next date in a series of Statewide Virtual Job Fairs with both employers and job seekers invited to participate on Wednesday, April 5, from noon to 3 p.m.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
