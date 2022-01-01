RICHMOND, Va. — Starting today, the minimum wage in Virginia is $11 an hour, up from the previous $9.50.
It is part of legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly and championed by Gov. Ralph Northam to eventually raise the minimum wage to $15.
According to state Code, from Jan. 1, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023, every employer shall pay to each of its employees wages at a rate not less than the greater of $11 per hour or the federal minimum wage.
From Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan.1, 2025, every employer shall pay to each of its employees wages at a rate not less than the greater of $12 per hour or the federal minimum wage.
The rate will rise to $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025 and to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.
Minimum wages do not apply in some instances, with Virginia Code 40.1-28.9 detailing those exemptions.
The federal minimum wage is $7.50. West Virginia’s minimum wage remains at $8.75 this year.
An effort is ongoing in Congress to push the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
In some states, the amount depends on the number of employees.
For example, California’s minimum wage is $14 an hour with 25 employees or less, and $15 an hour where employers have more than 25 employees).
Many major employers in the country, including Amazon, Costco, Target and Walgreens (by November 2022), have already raised wages to at least $15 an hour.
Another law taking effect in Virginia today is related to municipal elections.
Starting in 2022, all municipal elections will be moved to November with the general election. Northam signed the bill into law in May 2021.
These include all municipal elections for city and town council and school board, which in the past have been held in May.
Another new law targets the testing of cosmetics on animals.
Virginia now prohibits the testing of cosmetics on animals and the selling of cosmetics that have been tested on animals.
Northam signed the bill into law in March 2021.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.