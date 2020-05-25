MONTCALM – An arraignment was pending Monday evening for a Virginia man facing charges of DUI with death and DUI with serious injury relating to a head-on crash Sunday between the vehicle he was driving and a ATV driven by a couple who had gotten married Saturday.
Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 40, of Woodstock, Va. was being transported Monday to the Southern Regional Jail, according to Sgt. A.P. Christian with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Olivo was scheduled to be arraigned via videoconference in Mercer County Magistrate County.
Olivo is facing charges including DUI with death, DUI with serious injury, no insurance and driving suspended, Christian said. There were four pending charges for Olivo in Virginia.
Christian said that Olivo spent Sunday night under observation at Princeton Community Hospital.
"Once he was released, we went ahead and finished the arrest process," he stated.
Corey McKinney, no age available, of the Montcalm area was pronounced dead at the crash scene on Crane Creek Road, Christian stated. Sabrina McKinney was airlifted to a hospital outside the region for medical treatment. Her current condition was unavailable Monday.
Corey and Sabrina McKinney were married Saturday, Christian said.
"It's tough on the family, but here they're celebrating the height of happiness and here they go from one extreme to the other," he added.
Investigators with the State Police were continuing their work.
"The accident itself is being reconstructed because of the death, the preliminary investigations reveal that Mr. Olivo was left of center when he struck the UTV," Christian said.
In West Virginia, DUI with death is a felony carrying a possible penalty of three to 15 years in prison, according to the State Code. DUI with serious injury is felony with a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison.
