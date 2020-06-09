UNION — A political newcomer has won the Republican nomination to run for a seat on the Monroe County Commission in November.
Melvyn Young of Peterstown will run against Dane Wills in the general election. Wills was the only Democrat to file for the seat.
Young bested three opponents for the GOP nomination, including Incumbent Bill Miller.
A contractor and community leader, Young garnered 738 votes to Miller’s 641.
Daniel Tickle picked up 590 votes to Dean Munsey’s 147.
In a close sheriff’s race, Jeff Jones won the GOP nomination, beating James Hylton, 1,130 to 1,007.
Jones will run against Democrat Lee Carter in November. Carter had no opposition for the nomination.
Incumbent Sarah Martin beat Chad Parker for the GOP nod to run against Caroline Sparks in November for the Assessor position. Martin garnered 1,377 votes to Parker’s 771.
Democrat Prosecuting Attorney Justin R. St. Clair ran unopposed and will also be unopposed in the General Election.
In the bipartisan board of education race, Sabrina Stutts and incumbent Sally Wallace won the two school board seats.
Stutts garnered 1,376 votes and Wallace had 1,358 votes.
Mike Smith had 1,251 votes, Charlie Sams captured 1,050, and Patrick Brown, 979.
Both incumbent magistrates, Kevin Miller and Frank C. Basile, had no opposition.
