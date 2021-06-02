BLUEFIELD — A newcomer has unseated an incumbent in the Bluefield City Board election.
Treyvon Simmons won the District I seat, besting incumbent Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith and two other candidates.
Simmons garnered 75 votes to Thompson-Smith’s 38. Garry D. Moore Sr. received 26 votes and Danny Hampton had 4 votes.
In District III, Daniel Wells, who was recently appointed to the seat after Robb Williams resigned after moving to Princeton, held off three challengers to claim that seat.
Wells received 132 votes as Dassa Giles garnered 77 votes. Kyle Croye received 26 votes and Greg Saunders saw 11 votes.
Mayor Ron Martin, District II representative, was unopposed and received 165 votes.
In Princeton, Ward I incumbent Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker held on to her city council seat, defeating challenger Jeff Lanford.
Rucker received 56 votes to Lanford’s 32.
James R. Hawkins will fill the Ward III seat held by Vice Mayor James Harvey, who did not run for reelection.
Hawkins garnered 27 votes and the other candidate, Paula Powell King, received 12 votes.
Incumbent Councilman Marshall Lytton from Ward II ran unopposed as did incumbent Councilman Joe Allen in Ward IV.
Lytton had 29 votes with 2 write-ins and Allen received 38.
All results are unofficial until the votes are canvassed and then certified.
Mayor David Graham said the vote canvass will take place on June 7 at 10 a.m.
The term for the winners begins July 1.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.