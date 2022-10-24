FILE - New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York. The New York attorney general’s lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court Judge Arthur Engoron, who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes — including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition. Trump’s lawyers are objecting to Judge Engoron’s continued involvement.