ALBANY — New York became the nation's first state to ban the declawing of cats Monday, though the new law allows the procedure for therapeutic purposes.
“It’s a wonderful day for the cats of the state and the people who love them,’’ one of the bill's prime sponsors, Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, said in a statement.
The New York State Veterinary Medical Society had lobbied against the measure, saying pet owners and medical professions should have the option to go forward with a declawing procedure. Opponents of the ban said declawing is at times recommended when the felines are in households with elderly people or those with compromised immune systems.
An umbrella group representing many of the animal shelters in upstate counties, the New York State Animal Protection Federation, had been watching the bill closely but did not take a position on it.
"We're just going to have to wait and see how this might affect adoption rates" at the shelters, Libby Post, the federation's director, told CNHI.
The shelters have not been offering declawing services and have not been involved in making referrals to professionals that do the procedure on cats, Post noted.
In signing the legislation, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called declawing "archaic" and "unnecessary."
A violation of the ban can bring a fine of up to $1,000.
Supporters of the ban contended the removal of claws can cause a host of problems for cats.
"Cat declawing is a brutal procedure similar to severing a human finger at the first knuckle and has lifelong ramifications for cats,” Sen. Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, said
Cats, according to the legislation, "use their nails to assist in climbing and maintaining balance, to help them fully stretch, to relieve stress through kneading, and to escape danger."
The legislation said: “When the claws are removed, the animal tends to shift its gait and where it places most of its weight, causing strain on its leg joints and spine, which can lead to early onset arthritis and prolonged back and joint pain.”
While New York is the first state to outlaw the procedure, several communities in California have adopted local bans on declawing. The procedure is also banned in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Israel.
Proposals to ban declawing are also being debated in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island and West Virginia.
The Humane Society of the United States, which opposes declawing for non-medical purposes, recommends that pet owners train kittens to use scratching posts when they are about eight weeks old.
The procedure should only be considered for certain medical reasons, such as the removal of cancerous nail bed tumors, according to the Humane Society.
