PRINCETON — Princeton is the state’s best place to retire, according to a recent report based on several criteria.
SmartAsset, a New York-based financial firm, conducts the study each year and ranks cities in all states on suitability for retirement.
“SmartAsset determined the best cities to retire in West Virginia by analyzing tax friendliness, availability of medical care and social opportunities for seniors,” said Steve Sabato, spokesman for the company.
“I am very impressed and surprised in a way, but not really surprised because Princeton is a pretty good place to live,” said Princeton Mayor David Graham. “We do have great assets in our community.”
Graham said the city has plenty of doctors’ office and retirement centers, which suits retired people.
“We have the greatest percentage of seniors in the area now at over 25 percent (of the population),” he said.
Graham said Princeton Community Hospital was recently awarded a Gold Status in its commitment to excellence by the West Virginia Hospital Association.
“We are blessed in this part of the state with four distinct season, none of which is very extreme,” he said. “We are also blessed with two community colleges (New River Technical Center and Valley College) and Concord University and Bluefield State College are close by.”
Graham also praised the work done on making the downtown area vital again as well as affordable housing and great police, fire and public works departments.
“I could go on with a long list of why we would be in that status,” he said.
Graham also praised Bluefield for placing eighth in the state as best cities to live in retirement.
“It’s outstanding and pleases me to see two cities in the county in the top 10,” he said.
SmartAsset gathered data on three separate regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees, including tax-friendliness, medical care and social opportunities.
“First, we looked at state and local tax rates, considering two types of taxes: income and sales,” the firm’s website said. “We calculated effective rates based on a retiree earning $35,000 annually (from retirement savings, Social Security and part-time employment). We subtracted income taxes paid from the gross income to determine disposable income. Sales taxes paid were calculated based on the disposable income being spent on taxable goods.”
The next step was to determine the number of doctors’ offices, recreation centers and retirement centers per thousand residents in each location. They also measured the number of seniors in each city as a percentage of the total population.
“In our final analysis, we ranked each location on these three factors,” the company said. “Then we calculated an average ranking for each area and weighted the three factors equally. The areas with the highest average ranking were determined to be the best places to retire.”
Princeton’s rating on the best place to retire index was 38.11, followed by Hurricane, 32.82; Bridgeport, 24.44; Buckhannon, 24.30; Beckley, 24.16; Elkins, 22.73; South Charleston, 22.53; Bluefield, 21.95; Oak Hill, 21.36; and Grafton, 20.40.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
