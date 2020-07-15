BLUEFIELD — Another day of free COVID-19 testing will be provided Friday to residents of Mercer County.
As part of the state’s initiative to increase testing, the Mercer County Health Department in conjunction with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will be offering free COVID-19 testing at the health department office in Green Valley on Friday, July 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The free testing is available to all individuals of Mercer County, including asymptomatic individuals or those who have no signs or symptoms of the virus. Proof of insurance is not required, but those who are tested should bring an identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results.
“We would love for everyone who wants to test or needs to test to be able to get one,” County Health Officer Dr. Kathy Wides said Tuesday.
The health department tested 262 people last weekend during a free testing day, and Wides is hoping to see a large number of citizens tested again on Friday.
Wides said testing is essential to tracking the virus. Mercer County has seen more than 50 positive virus cases during the past three weeks, and it’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 63.
“That is the only way you can get ahead of this is by testing, and finding out who is positive and who they contacted, and isolating people who are at risk for spreading the disease,” Wides said.
Results from those 262 people who were tested last weekend should start coming in as early as today. That could lead to additional positive COVID-19 cases for Mercer.
Wides said Friday’s free-testing day will end at 2 p.m. because humid conditions are in the forecast. All of the testing is completed outdoors. The health department is located at 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield.
The Virginia Department of Health also announced several free COVID-19 testing dates Tuesday.
The Cumberland Plateau Health District will offer drive-thru testing this month at Food City store parking lots in Tazewell and Buchanan counties. Those who wish to be tested are urged to call their local health department to make an appointment. The Tazewell County Health Department can be reached at 276-988-5585 and the Buchanan County Health Department at 276-935-4591.
The health department said upcoming dates for the free COVID-19 testing include:
• Tuesday, July 21 – Claypool Hill Food City, 1135 Claypool Hill Mall Road, Cedar Bluff
• Thursday, July 16 – Vansant Food City, 18765 Riverside Drive, Vansant
• Thursday, July 23 – Vansant Food City,
• Tuesday, July 28 – Claypool Hill Food City
“Testing is important to monitor cases as we begin to re-open, so we can investigate, trace the contacts of those infected and mitigate the spread of illness,” Eleanor Cantrell, M.D., director of Cumberland Plateau Health District and LENOWISCO Health District, said. “Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing. That’s how you protect yourself and those around you.”
New virus cases have been surging in Tazewell and Buchanan counties in recent days.
Tazewell County reported another three virus cases Tuesday bringing its cumulative total to date to 33 and Buchanan County reported another four new cases Tuesday bringing its cumulative total to date to 46.
Four new virus cases also were reported Tuesday in McDowell County.
The four news cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the McDowell County Health Department. In a statement, the health department said the four new cases are attributed to community spread of the virus.
“All four individuals are currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases,” the statement said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines helps to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
