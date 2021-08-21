CHARLESTON — A new Babydog vaccination incentive sweepstakes starts next week for West Virginia residents who have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Gov. Jim Justice, with his dog Babydog, made the announcement during his pandemic briefing Friday.
The sweepstakes will last six weeks and is aimed more at younger people, with the 12 to 35 year old age group having a lower vaccination rate than other age brackets.
“We are trying to incentivize more and more West Virginians to get vaccinated, and especially our younger folks,” Justice said.
The giveaway will include the following prizes each week:
• 5 full-ride scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia for individuals age 12 to 25 per week,
• 1 luxury sports car per week,
• 4 ATV’s, side by side’s, or top of the line zero turn lawn mowers per week,
• 1 custom fishing or pontoon boat per week,
• $150,000 toward a dream wedding for 1 West Virginian per week,
• Free gas for 10 years for 2 West Virginians per week
• 6 season ticket packages to WVU or Marshall sporting events, and
• 5 season lift tickets to ski resorts in West Virginia.
Award winners will be announced each week over a six-week period.
West Virginians who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can begin registering for the giveaway on Monday.
Justice said those who previously registered for the original vaccination sweepstakes will be required to register again.
The first drawing is scheduled to be held on Aug. 31.
More details will be provided on Monday and all details are subject to change, he added.
Justice said the cost of the giveaway will be between $6 million and $8 million, which will be from CARES Act funding.
“We have the money,” he said.
Registration and sweepstakes rules will be posted to DoItForBabydog.wv.gov next week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.