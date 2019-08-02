BLUEFIELD — A new trial date was set Thursday for a Bluefield man facing charges of sexual assault and sexual abuse involving a 6-year-old juvenile and allegedly exposing himself on his front porch.
Mark Ratliffe, 57, formerly of College Avenue, appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a pretrial hearing. In June, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Ratliffe on charges including first-degree sexual assault, first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child. His trial was rescheduled for October, and a second pretrial hearing was set for Sept. 23.
An investigation started in January when the victim informed her parents that Ratliff had exposed his genitals to her while she was at his home visiting another child, according to a criminal complaint by Detective-Sgt. K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.
Adams said the victim was sent for a forensic interview, during which she again recounted the sexual behavior by Ratliffe.
The victim also related other sexual contact, Adams stated in the complaint. Ratliffe denied sexually assaulting the victim.
Ratliffe told investigators that he had pulled the child onto his lap “to tickle her,” and advised he may have inadvertently “touched her vaginal area while she was squirming around,” Adams stated in his complaint.
In addition to the sexual abuse allegations, Adams’ complaint stated that Ratliffe was also questioned about reports of exposing himself on his porch.
Ratliffe “admitted to masturbating on his porch, and being seen by a neighbor doing this,” Adams said in the criminal complaint.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
