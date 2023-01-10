BLUEFIELD — Action was pumping through the Brushfork National Guard Armory as local basketball teams competed in a new tournament honoring the memory of an exceptional young athlete and raising money for a scholarship helping students reach their full potential.
The Inaugural Interscholastic Lil Tony Webster Memorial Classic honors the memory of Anthony Alexander Webster III, also known as “Lil Tony, who was a member of the Bluefield High School football team when he died unexpectedly on Jan. 16, 2019. He was a junior in the Bluefield High School Class of 2020 and played full back on the 2017 Bluefield High School State Championship football team. He was becoming an accomplished powerlifter. Besides his activities at school, he was also an active member of the Mount Zion Baptist and the John Stewart United Methodist Church.
Coach Tony Webster with Bluefield High School stayed busy Saturday helping teams as they arrived while other teams competed on the basketball court. Fans cheered and yelled encouragement and suggestions as the teams demonstrated their skills and stamina. Basketball teams and cheerleaders from schools including Poca High School, Princeton Middle School, Bluefield Middle School, Graham High School, Bluefield High School and Shady Springs High School all participated in the inaugural tournament.
“Lil Tony was my son, who passed away in 2019, a Bluefield High School football player, with an aneurysm while working out,” he said. “We brought this classic together to honor him. We’ve got some good quality basketball teams who came down represent their community. We’re just pleased with the outcome we’ve had. We’ve had a lot of good sponsors with Community Connections with Greg Puckett and Angela Watkins, and we had Chick-fil-A as one of our sponsors. Grand Furniture was one of our sponsors. Aaron’s from Roanoke was one of our sponsors.”
Rogers & Brooke Jewelers at the Mercer Mall contributed a $1,000 diamond ring which was raffled off along with other prizes.
“So it’s just a really, really good day to honor my son,” Webster Sr. said. “We give away two scholarships every year in honor of my son, and it’s been going on ever since he passed away; so we give two scholarships to any students in Mercer County with a certain grade point average and certain criteria they have to meet to get that scholarship.”
Webster Sr. said that seeing the teams and fans coming to the tournament meant a lot to him.
“There’s not a day that goes by without thinking of my son. He was a wonderful young man. He was a wonderful athlete. He was a model student, so we just want to continue to live his legacy and that’s the way that I like to coach the kids I have down at the high school,” Webster Sr. said. “Let them know that you have to be champions on and off the floor.”
Coach Buster Large at Bluefield High School said that he and his fellow coach Webster Sr. started planning the new tournament last year.
“It’s a great day for a true champion,” Large said. “Lil Tony Jr. was a great young man. Well mannered. Extremely gifted. Great, great athlete. Football, basketball, anything he played. and he had been around me and Coach Webster for all his life. We took him everywhere. He was always part of our family. This thing is so well organized and you wouldn’t believe the people out here. You’ve got Community Connections, you’ve got Chick-fil-A, Mr. (Mike) Collins, our principal, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He really worked hard. A lot of different people pulled together in this community to make this happen. It’s a big day for a true champion.”
Lil Tony’s mother, Sharon Webster, was helping at the armory’s entrance as more people kept arriving.
“We’re excited, and there’s going to be more as the games go on,” she said over the cheering and the cheerleaders.
Students at the Mercer County Technical Education Center helped provide the tournament T-shirts, Lamar Advertising worked with the organizers to provide a billboard, said Angela Watkins with Community Connections.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department provided security during the tournament.
