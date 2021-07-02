PRINCETON — A swearing-in ceremony before the Mercer County Board of Education started off the first day at work Thursday for Mercer County’s new superintendent of schools.
Swearing in new Superintendent Edward T. Toman was the only agenda item for a Board of Education special session at the Mercer County Technical Education Center. Wednesday was the final day in office for retiring Superintendent Deborah Akers. Akers worked for 47 years in the school system with 32 of those years in administration.
Toman was superintendent of Wetzel County Schools in New Martinsville for the past five years before applying to become Mercer County’s new school superintendent. Before going to Wetzel County, Toman was superintendent of Ritchie County Schools from 2010 to 2016, a director and coordinator at Glenville State College from 2009 to 2010, superintendent of Gilmer County Schools from 2004 to 2009 and superintendent of Wirt County Schools from 2000 to 2004. He has been a teacher and principal as well.
“I’m very excited,” Toman said about becoming Mercer County’s school superintendent. “I’m thrilled to death. Hopefully, I’ll get my family down here soon. I’ve been tickled to death. The hospitality has just been amazing. Everyone has been so welcoming. The first day I’ll go to the office and see what’s going on. I’m just happy to meet people and get out and about in Mercer County’s communities. Tonight I’m going to put a ball cap on, drive around and look around and get a feel of home.”
Toman said one of the first things he planned to do was speak with the board of education’s members along with Akers, school principals and other members of the school system.
“I’ve got a great relationship with Dr. Akers and respect for her and her 27 years as superintendent,” he said.
He also planned to set up committees with high school students and get their input.
School board member Greg Prudich told Toman that the board of education’s goal was for him to be a long-term superintendent like Akers.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.