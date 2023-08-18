BLUEFIELD – A former hospital that is now the home of a medical education center and student housing expanded again Friday when a ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a new student lounge.
The front lobby of the Bluefield State University Medical Education Center was once a waiting area at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center, but a space with rows of chairs and small tables has been transformed into a relaxing space with new furniture, new carpeting, large-screen televisions and other amenities. A gift from the Paul & Carol Cole Foundation made the renovations possible.
Robin Capehart, president of Bluefield State University, thanked the foundation and the Cole family for their support. Tom Cole, Jason Cole, Chaz Cole, Charlie Cole, Tom Cole's daughter LeeAnne Greene and the Rev. Garry Moore attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. Students quietly went through the lobby while the ceremony was underway.
"I work with Charlie all the time, Bill all the time, I see Tommy around – I visit his restaurant frequently – and we've got a very good relationship, friendship relationship," Capehart said. "The interesting thing is I don't think we've ever had the opportunity to stop and thank you not just for what we're doing here today, but for everything you've done, the commitment you've made to this community, especially to Bluefield State University. It's greatly appreciated."
"On behalf of the Paul & Carol Cole Foundation, it's an honor to be here," Tom Cole said. "Charlie, my brother – my other brother Bill is not here. He's in Charleston today – but our parents started the foundation around the turn of the century, I guess, as we look at it at this point. It was very merger beginnings. Both of our parents have passed at this point and a fair amount of their estate went into the foundation. And we're so fortunately, so lucky to be able to help take care of those funds and make sure they go to great organizations like Bluefield State University and what you're doing here. We're thrilled to be part of the community."
Tom Cole said after the ceremony that Bluefield State University was important to his family.
"We were able to honor our father sometime back while he was still alive with the Paul Cole School of Business at Bluefield State," he recalled. "With their new university designation, that certainly is exciting. We hated to lose the hospital, obviously, but this is a great reincarnation for it and a great opportunity to help students at Bluefield State University have a real college experience and that sort of thing. We're just happy to be a part of that and looking forward to continuing to support the university and their students."
LeeAnne Greene said it was her first time in the building since it was a hospital.
"It doesn't feel like a hospital anymore," she said.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. have been working to get the university more than $7.1 million in the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) for local West Virginia projects in the Senate Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2024 funding bills. If the funding is passed, it will be used to create a a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility in the Bluefield State University Medical Education Center's building.
"What we've learned is that it was through the efforts to Senator Manchin and Senator Capito that was really important," Capehart said of the possible funding. "We had both of them and their influence and from what we understand, we've made it through the earmark process to actually be in the budget. It has to go to the House to be approved, but right now I think we're feeling fairly confident that sometime – probably within a year – that those funds will be available. Those funds are dedicated to the creation of the instructional space.
"We have a great opportunity to offer not just nursing and radiology technology, we have a great opportunity to expand into other healthcare fields and have an actual, almost functioning hospital to train our students in, so we're very excited about that," Capehart stated. "We're very appreciative of Senator Capito and Senator Manchin for their help and we've got our fingers crossed it's going to go through."
The new healthcare training facility would be built on the building's second floor. This would place the facility, student housing and other assets under one roof. Student could live on one floor, get their meals on another floor and have their classes on yet another floor, he said.
"Of course, we want to develop extracurricular activities around it, have the ability to do that all within this building," Capehart said. "And it's a big building. It's 300,000-square feet, of which we occupy about 240, 245,000 square-feet of it. We're on 63 acres. We have other outbuildings and things like that. This place just gives us a lot of opportunity. And importantly, too many cities in West Virginia are ravaged with big empty buildings sitting in the middle of town. The fact that we were able to come and work with the hospital to develop this and to get the support of people like Senator Manchin and Senator Capito and support of the Cole family, it's just been a great win for us."
