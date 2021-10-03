BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Starbucks cafe is part of a major remodeling that will bring new products as well as new decor to the Food City in Bluefield, Va.
The Bluefield Food City is currently undergoing a major remodeling to make way for new services; the project will result in the addition of 35 new area jobs, according to a statement from K-VA-T Food Stores, Food City’s parent company.
This remodel includes a Starbucks cafe offering an assortment of hot and cold coffees and beverages. Along with the Starbucks, fresh sushi will be added to the store’s products along with several new meat/seafood and cheese cases, check stands, cafe seating and a new contemporary decor package storewide, company officials said.
“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, top quality products, exceptional customer service and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City along with exciting new services and conveniences,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.
The tentative date for opening the Starbucks cafe is early November, said Store Manager Mike Goodson.
“I would like to thank our loyal customers in advance for their understanding and patience during the remodel process,” he said. “We’re very excited about the additional services and conveniences the remodel will bring. I’m confident that once it’s complete, our customers will agree it was well worth the wait.”
“The rumors been out for a few weeks,” Goodson said. “I think customers will enjoy it whether it’s to pick it up on their way to college or school or the nurses getting it; but to be able to just come in and get a cup of coffee, hang it on your buggy and continue to shop through the store, it will be a nice environment, I think.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
