CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation announced Monday the construction of a new outdoor space at the Appalachian Arts & Events Center – The Mill in Cedar Bluff – set to host an array of events, concerts, receptions and more.
The newly constructed outdoor feature will have a stage and a fireplace designed by brick sculptor Johnny Hagerman, who has built multiple brick sculpting pieces on the main campus of Southwest Virginia Community College and throughout Southwest Virginia, according to foundation officials. The unveiling took place during a reception on July 25 at The Mill where community members and donors gathered to celebrate.
Susan Lowe, Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation announced that the pavilion will be known as “Hagerman’s Pavilion,” a heartfelt tribute to Johnny Hagerman for his decades of contributions to the community through his art, foundation officials said.
Johnny Hagerman’s artistic style and homage to local heritage will be evident through the fireplace design, foundation officials said. Inspired by Appalachian quilting, the brick sculpted fireplace will feature intricate patterns like the quilter’s thimble, flying geese, bear paws, and barn squares. It will also pay tribute to Hagerman’s late mother, an avid quilter, with the thimble design.
The total cost of the pavilion, fireplace, and stage will be around $160,000. The project is getting closer to becoming a reality, with donors already pledging nearly $80,000.
In a special tribute, the “Bakers Dozen” donors, whose contributions have been instrumental in this project, will receive exclusive commemorative bricks and their names will be prominently displayed on a fireplace plaque, foundation officials said. Among those donors are Dr. Tommy and Tracey Wright, John and Cathy Payne, Lynn and Charlotte Keene, The Stelio and Betty Corte Foundation, Mark and Lisa Singleton, Kenneth & Susan Lowe, Peter & Jane Mulkey, and Sen. Travis and Angel Hackworth.
In addition, many other community members have supported this project through financial commitment of service, equipment, and materials to aid in its construction.
“Each contribution is not just a donation; it’s an investment in a legacy that will resonate within our community for generations to come,” Lowe said.
Hagerman’s Pavilion will be constructed on the side of The Mill closest to Cedar Valley Drive, along the Clinch River.
