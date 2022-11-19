PRINCETON — Fewer heart patients will have to be driven or flown to hospitals outside the region now that a Mercer County hospital has a piece of equipment that’s found at those facilities.
Dr. Stephen Ward, the chair of cardiology at Princeton Community Hospital and director of interventional cardiology, spoke Friday about a new system called the Shockwave C2 Coronary IVL Catheter. The device is now available in the hospital’s recently-opened cath lab.
“This is a brand name of this product, so Shockwave is something that’s adapted from the kidney stone treatment industry; so they basically use lithotripsy to break up kidney stones, which are calcified stones which are obstructing the urinary system,” Ward said. “Well, these interventional cardiologists developed this treatment for calcified coronary blockages where they basically take a balloon that has these electrical emitters in the midst of the balloon. You blow up the balloon with fluid. Electrical discharges basically vaporize the fluid to provide a very high-pressure shockwave essentially disrupts that calcium and kind of cracks that open.”
“And it’s very safe,” he added.
The Shockwave system helps physicians deal with the drawbacks found in earlier heart procedures.
“So in the past, one of the biggest limitations with angioplasty and stinting has been calcification of plaques,” Ward said. “So a lot of plaques are very soft and they give way when you blow up a balloon or you blow up a stint. That pushes out into the wall of the vessel, but calcium doesn’t really give. It’s like drilling a hole in a stone and you can’t blow up a balloon in that hole because there’s just no give.”
“What this does is basically you’re putting a balloon in there that has these electrical discharges that vaporizes the liquid and creates a high-pressure shockwave that essentially disrupts that stone or calcium and breaks that open, then we can basically inflate a balloon and it pushes out of the way,” he said. “That allows us to achieve a much better result with balloons and stints than we previously could.”
The new procedure gives physicians more choices when treating a heart patient.
“In the past, the only option for heavily calcified coronary blockages would be bypass surgery to go around the lesion with a bypass graft or we have a device called Rotoblader or a similar device where you basically core out a little bit bigger,” Ward said. “but that still has limitations if it’s real thick, heavy calcium because you’re still limited by the size of that bore.”
The Shockwave does not harm blood vessels, he said, adding again that the device is “very safe.”
“There’s really no risk of disruption of the vessel’s integrity because it doesn’t break up, it doesn’t disrupt soft structures,” Ward stated. “It’s just breaking calcium and so it’s very safe.”
Before Shockwave Catheter became available, patients needing this procedure had to be transported to hospitals in Charleston, Morgantown or Roanoke, Va.
“The beauty of this is it’s one more thing in our arsenal to allow us to take care of people locally rather than having to send them away to be taken care of at a tertiary (specialized) center,” Ward said. “And it’s the same device they’re using.”
Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
