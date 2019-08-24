BLUEFIELD — The new scoreboard will be up and operational at Mitchell Stadium for the big game on Aug. 30, but the video screen installation has been delayed.
Charles Ridlehuber, Bluefield’s parks and recreation director, said Friday an electrical issue surfaced with placing and hooking up the giant video screen.
“We thought we had it addressed,” he said. “But when we went to install it on site we knew it was too dangerous.”
That danger, he said, is posed by close-by power lines that run about 13,000 watts of electricity and provide essential power that cannot easily be interrupted.
But Ridlehuber said the advertisers who will be featured on the 22-ft. long and 13-ft. high video screen have been notified of the delay and it’s all been worked out with them.
The old scoreboard had wiring and other issues and needed to be replaced.
Thanks to a donation by a local foundation, the new scoreboard with the giant video screen was purchased.
Ridlehuber said when the video screen is up and running, ads will rotate during games. Static sponsorship ads are also being sold to be placed on each side of the screen.
The screen has the capability of showing replays and highlights when the right technology is in place, he said, and that will happen at some point down the road.
On Friday night, Aug. 30 the annual Bluefield-Graham game will be played at Mitchell Stadium and the competition week starts this morning with the Two Virginias 5K Challenge.
“We already have 160 runners signed up for it,” Ridlehuber said, adding that it will start at the clock in downtown Bluefield near the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and end in Bluefield, Va. near the New Graham Pharmacy.
The race begins at 9 a.m. today but same-day registration starts at 7 a.m.
The awards ceremony will follow the race near the finish. The top male and female runner will receive a $100 cash prize.
Transportation will be provided for participants back to the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
