PRINCETON – A new round of demolitions for Mercer County's dilapidated structures is slated to start coming down as property owners keep applying for grant money that takes the expensive process of demolition and disposal off their shoulders.
Mercer County is now preparing to start tearing down the structures making up Batch Two, said county dilapidated structures officer Lori Mills.
"Batch One was about 13 structures, but prior to that we had worked with homeowners to take down 60," Mills said Wednesday. "So that put us at about 73 structures right now that have been demolished in the last 18 months."
Mills said that 38 structures are on the Batch Two list.
"We have structures on Athens Road," she stated. "The Athens area, the Lashmeet/Matoaka area, Flat Top, the outskirts of Princeton city limits and then the west side of the county in the Bluewell-Montcalm area."
Grant applications are still available, Mills said. In 2022, the state Department of Environmental Protection awarded Mercer County a $1.5 million grant for demolishing dilapidated structures. The City of Bluefield received the same amount, and the City of Princeton was awarded $275,000.
"Once someone fills out an application and brings me photographs, then I go and inspect each structure to make sure it meets the requirements to be demolished," Mills said. "I do have criteria to look at to determine whether it should be demolished."
Several factors are considered when determining whether a structure is eligible for a demolition grant.
"Some of the things that we look at are whether the structure is a detriment to the neighborhood. Is it dangerous and would the cost to repair it exceed its value?" she said. "These are just some of the criteria that we look at."
"We're also looking at where structures are located," Mills added. "Are they on a heavily-traveled road? We have a lot of abandoned structures that squatters are staying in and that leads to a lot of sheriff's department calls. We also have a lot of burned structures that haven't been dealt with in years."
Grant money is still available and applications are being accepted. Applications are available on the door of Mills' office at the Memorial Building in Princeton and by contacting her.
The office's phone number is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
"I can send applications by email and, of course, I'm always open to questions," Mills said.
