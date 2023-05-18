The New River Gorge has been named the “best family trip in the United States” by Colorado-based Outside magazine.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday during his administration briefing.
“This is just another stepping stone that is an incredible accomplishment,” he said of state tourism.
Chelsea Ruby, state Department of Tourism Secretary, was also on hand and said the magazine reaches 50 million each month.
“This is a big deal,” she said. “We are excited.”
Ruby said some editors and writers for the magazine visited the New River Gorge and saw what the state has to offer first-hand.
“They now know what all of us here in West Virginia know,” she said. “West Virginia is truly almost heaven.”
This designation comes on the heels of others, she added, including accolades for West Virginia tourism in Condé Nast, USA Today and CNN.
“We will keep going,” she said of efforts to garner national and international attention to tourism in the state.
“When folks are planning their vacations, they look to publications like Outside to help them decide where to go,” Ruby said. “We know the value of receiving an honor like this and can’t wait to welcome families to the Gorge as they plan for their summer travels and beyond.”
“This is really great,” Justice said. “I am really proud of who we are in this great state.”
“West Virginia’s slogan more than lives up to its name,” Outside’s deputy editor and travel director Mary Turner said in announcing the decision. “There’s an abundance of spectacular public lands to explore all over the state, including the New River Gorge, America’s 63rd national park. We chose the park as the winner for best family adventure in the U.S. because it has so many recreational opportunities for every age and expertise level.”
The New River Gorge National River was redesigned as the nation’s newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve, in December of 2020. The area includes adventures like whitewater rafting, rock climbing and miles of hiking trails.
During the briefing, Justice also talked about his visit to Mercer County Monday for the groundbreaking of Timberland Elementary School, which will combine Brushfork and Bluewell elementaries.
“What a great day for Mercer County,” he said, with about 400 kids getting a new school with its own gymnasium. “I just think this is great. There is great stuff going on in Mercer County. I was proud to be part of it. We salute and we are very happy for Mercer County.”
Justice also once again declared June 19 a state holiday for Juneteenth, which is a celebration of the final end of slavery when Texas was the last state to abolish it.
“All state offices will be closed,” Justice he said. “It is an absolutely great day of celebration.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
