PRINCETON — City officials dedicated Princeton’s new inclusive playground Friday.
The new playground is compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Work on the project has been ongoing for several weeks now.
A number of officials were on hand for Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, including city officials, members of the Mercer County Commission, representatives of WVU Medicine and the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias.
Crews with the city’s public works department did much of the site work for the new playground, including tree removal and paving, City Manager Mike Webb said.
The city contributed $85,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for the playground with the Mercer County Commission contributing another $45,000 in ARPA funds.
Other sources of funding included $20,000 from the Hunnicutt Foundation and $5,000 from WVU-Medicine Princeton Community Hospital.
The total estimated cost for the new playground is $155,000. The fully-compliant ADA playground includes see-saws, a merry-go all, sensory boards, and single and dual swing sets with an ADA surfacing ramp leading into the walkway, according to earlier reports from Webb.
A fully-compliant ADA restroom will be added next to the playground in the spring, according to Webb.
“The addition of these amenities to our city park are very important to each of our citizens and their families throughout the county,” Webb said earlier in the week.
