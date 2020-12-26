PRINCETON — New Year’s Eve is normally a time for gathering in public places and celebrating the dawn of the new year with friends and family, but a tumultuous 2020 is closing with a pandemic, so alternate plans have been made locally to ring in the new year.
New plans have been made for the annual Downtown Countdown celebration on Mercer Street in Princeton
“For the past seven years, The Downtown Countdown has provided an exciting, family-friendly New Year’s Eve experience in The Mercer Street Grassroots District, complete with six stages of performances, ice sculptors, fire dancing, kids’ activities and a ball drop and fireworks at the stroke of midnight,” said event organizer Lori McKinney.
This year, the tradition will carry on, reimagined as a virtual broadcast and celebration, streaming live on the internet. Downtown Countdown, Virtual Edition will stream live on Facebook and Youtube from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on New Year’s Eve, and will feature many of the same elements as the live festival that viewers can enjoy from the comfort of their living room, McKinney said.
“Award-winning ice carver Frost Lion Ice will carve masterpieces from solid ice blocks, and the broadcast will check in with his progress throughout the evening,” McKinney said.
There will be special performances by West Virginia’s premiere rhythm and blues band The Carpenter Ants, French handpan player Jeremy Nattaugh, Headpsin Fire and Hoop Troupe, as well as several local artists like Option 22, Je’dah Madison, Derian Mills, Tim & Maggie, Robert Klander, Grace Campbell and Kayla Lynn, she said. Special segments will highlight local businesses and community members, reflecting on 2020 and what’s to come in the new year.
Downtown businesses will be participating in the virtual celebration.
Feature segments will check in with downtown businesses including Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro, Hammer & Stain, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, The Hatter’s Bookshop, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Stages Music School, Artistic Adventures, Appalachian Coffeehouse, The RiffRaff and more, McKinney said.
One part of the broadcast will celebrate the history of the ball which is lowered on Mercer Street when the new year arrives, she said. In 2013, it was designed by artist Stefani Slaughter-Burchfield and created with a group of volunteers from the local group JumpStart for the inaugural celebration. The ball received a makeover in 2017 to allow for long term sustainability courtesy of New River Community and Technical College and several volunteers.
There will be special guests and surprises all throughout the evening, with appearances by Dreama Denver of Little Buddy Radio, Doc Atwell of Star-95, the mayor and staff members of he City of Princeton, Commissioner Greg Puckett and many more, McKinney said. The program leads into the big ball drop countdown and a replay of fireworks displays from Downtown Countdowns in the past, which is sponsored by Ramey Toyota.
“It’s important to us to carry on these special traditions and keep our community connected,” McKinney stated. “We love co-creating The Downtown Countdown with our community; it’s become one of our favorite events of the year with an incredible energy, and we are happy to bring the spirit of this event into everyone’s living room to spread some joy, laughter and cheer, as well as some hope and light-hearted spirit for the new year.”
The broadcast is produced and presented by the creative team at The RiffRaff Arts Collective and LLyniuM entertainment, McKinney said. Princeton Fire Department honored the tradition by providing a special 2021 ball drop. The program is sponsored by Community Connections, 1-800-Help4WV, The Suicide Prevention Coalition, Richard Goldstein-Attorney at Law and Seaver Funeral Service.
In Bluefield, there will be no Lemon Drop celebration in the downtown this year, according to city officials.
The annual Holiday of Lights display, which opened on Thanksgiving in Lotito Park, has been extended from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 2021.
