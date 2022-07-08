BLUEFIELD — A new plan related to installation of the center pier for the Grant Street Bridge has been approved, and work on the bridge should resume soon.
Kerry Stauffer, engineer for the City of Bluefield, said he spoke with the state Department of Highways (DOH) on Thursday.
“The plan has been approved by NS (Norfolk Southern),” he said. “Now, the contractor has submitted a change order for over $800,000 that they want approved before they will come back to work.”
Stauffer said the good news is that getting back to work on the bridge is a “priority for the WVDOH and the Secretary of Transportation is involved… so, hopefully it will be approved soon or they will negotiate an approved change order. Then, work will recommence.”
The DOH is overseeing the project.
Work stopped on the bridge about two months ago when the contractor, Brayman Construction, ran into a snag after a plan to install piers for the center support had to be adjusted.
Stauffer said the adjustment involved handling underground “soft rock,” which would not provide needed support for the pilings, by using temporary casings to be filled with concrete and the pilings then set inside the casings.
The casings would then be removed, leaving the pilings for the pier supported by the concrete.
However, Norfolk Southern’s engineering consultants, SVT Consulting, only permitted the drive-in pilings, not the casings, so they had to approve the change and work had to stop while they did that.
The approval process has been a long one, frustrating the city and residents who need the bridge, and forcing Brayman to send its crews to other company work sites.
The old bridge, built in 1941, was closed in 2019 after failing a state safety inspection and it was demolished earlier this year.
Initially scheduled to have been erected by late last year, the completion date for the new 312-ft. bridge that links the North Side to Princeton Avenue and Downtown Bluefield has been delayed to later this year.
Stauffer said once the piers are all in place, though, the above ground work on the bridge will move quickly.
Gov. Jim Justice visited the city in October 2020 to announce money had been allocated for the $10 million project.
Justice was back in Bluefield last month to attend the ribbon-cutting of the new Bluefield Area Transit transfer station and talked with some area residents about the construction delays.
He assured them the bridge will be finished.
Residents must now use an alternative route into the city, which is winding and narrow, presenting hazards for residents and first-responders.
