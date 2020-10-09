BLUEFIELD — Buried rooms are among the challenges workers are handling as they continue to add more parking spaces for new employees coming to downtown Bluefield.
Motorists going through downtown Bluefield are noticing more options for parking while companies Intuit and Alorica continue preparing their quarters and filling positions.
In May 2019, crews started preparations for creating more parking spaces between Raleigh Street and Princeton Avenue near the city’s dog park. More downtown parking became necessary when the technology company Intuit came to Bluefield, bringing with it 200 to an eventual 500 jobs. Work also started on facilities for the Alorica company.
“The plan all along is that we needed to provide parking for Intuit and Alorica as well as our existing businesses in the downtown,” said Jim Spencer, community and economic development director. “So that’s what you’re seeing right now.”
Work is continuing on converting the former Summit Bank building into the new Intuit facility. A sign was erected recently, and more should be going up soon, Spencer said. The goal is to provide about 362 parking spaces for Intuit and Alorica personnel, part of 750 new spaces to serve the downtown.
Besides serving the older, more established businesses in the downtown, the new spaces will benefit new businesses such as The Vault Restaurant in the former Commercial Bank Building and Amanda Gibson Photography at the intersection of Raleigh and Bland Street, Spencer said.
Kerry Stauffer, an engineer with the city and a professor at Bluefield State College, said some surprises turned up while working on the parking project.
“Here’s what we’ve done,” he said. “Of course, we’ve finished our big parking lot down on the (Princeton) avenue. There’s almost 100 spots out there.”
The city is now in a “general sweeping plan” to renovate existing parking lots. Some required repaving while others needed their surfaces seals, Stauffer recalled. The two-tier parking lot located across Ramsey Street from the old Ramsey School had a surprise waiting for workers.
“We had a major problem there,” Stauffer said.
A void left by a building which once stood on the parking lot’s site opened up and revealed a leftover hallway, stairwell, rooms and even some shelving that had been left behind, he said.
“My theory is that the vibration from the impaction equipment for the pavement opened a hole,” he said. “We saw a tiled bathroom, a light switch on the wall. One (hole) developed under that retaining wall. We saw a hallway, a stairwell and furniture like old cabinetry. Anyway, that parking lot took a lot of work.”
Other downtown parking lots, such as one across Federal Street from the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias and the opposite lot across Bland Street have been redone, Stauffer said. More parking spaces are being added along both streets. A parking lot on Durhring that was redone several years ago will be restriped for spaces, and a shuttle bus would run at peak times for Intuit employees. Another fenced lot above the old Ramsey School will be resealed and then painted for still more spaces. By the spring of 2022, some downtown traffic lights will be removed. There are plans for angled parking spaces on Raleigh and Scott streets.
“So our ultimate goal is 750 parking lots,” he said. “We’ve tried to reach that goal not only by refurbishing and restripping periphery parking lots, but also with parallel spots on Bland and Federal.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
