BLUEFIELD, Va. — The New Opportunity School for Women is a program that has been active at Bluefield University (BU) since 2013.
The purpose of the program is to help underprivileged women who are trying to better their lives by giving them the tool they need to succeed in their professional and domestic lives.
“It was originally started by a lady at Berea College in Kentucky who had a friend that had been recently divorced and was having trouble getting back on her feet,” said Mily Lusk, director of the BU New Opportunity School for Women.
Lusk said that it was the woman’s dream to help the recently divorced, but the BU program extended the help to women suffering in several different ways.
“It has morphed with us,” said Lusk. “We take women who have had abuse, a lot of domestic violence, ladies who have had substance abuse issues, and that kind of thing who are recovering. That is where we get a lot of our girls.”
This is Lusk’s second year as the director, but she has been involved with the program since 2017.
“I got involved in 2017 as a volunteer when my husband came to coach football here,” said Lusk.
The BU program started as a three week program but had to shorten once COVID came into play. They also had to remove parts of the program because of the virus.
“It is now a week and half program, “said Lusk. “They used to do internships during their three-week stay, but with COVID, we couldn’t risk these ladies going into these businesses and risk them getting it.”
She said she prefers the week and half because of the work and preparation that goes into it.
“It is very unpredictable knowing how many girls we are going to have join,” she said.
She also added, “Last Wednesday was the first day, but before that I thought I was going to have 13 women, then I thought it was just one, and it ended up being eight. It can change quickly and all the planning ends up having to be done last minute.”
The program has struggled over the years to stay afloat because directors would change every year and was a bit unpredictable. All workers are volunteers also, so it can be hard to find them sometimes.
“They actually talked about dropping the program, and I went to David Olive and told him that if he let me work part-time and from home, I would do it,” she said.
Lusk needed the extra time at home because she runs her own advertising business and is a real estate agent.
“I didn’t want to lose the program,” Lusk added.
Lusk also said they sometimes struggle to get women even though the program is so good.
“One thing I’ve figured out is that most of them are scared to o it,” said Lusk. “I tell them there is nothing to be scared about because it’s good for them.”
The women who participate in the program get to do several things in order to advance their knowledge on many subjects. They also have several speakers that tell them about schooling and job opportunities in classes and at all of their dinners.
“They take a lot of self-esteem classes, wellness classes, classes on how to use the computer, and classes on how to get a job,” said Lusk.
Lusk also said they get Linkedin accounts to get them started in their professional image.
“They also take literature classes and things like that,” she said.
Not only do the women get schooling on the university’s campus, they get to live in the dorms as well.
“They stay in the dorms, so they kind of get the college life,and we feed them everyday here (the Advancement House),” said Lusk.
Almost all of their meals are donated by people in the community along with several other services.
“We have a grant and the college pays for some of it, but they get free dental care and eye work if they need glasses or contacts,” said Lusk.
Other cosmetic perks the women get to enjoy include a makeover done by the Elite Medical Spa and five professional outfits from the Women In Search of Empowerment (WISE) Center.
“The thing I always tell them that makes this program so awesome is that everything that everybody does are people doing it because they want to do it, and they want to help them,” said Lusk.
At the end of the program, they have a graduation ceremony that includes the Patchwork Quilting ladies making them a quilt out of their stories that the ladies were asked to draw for them at the beginning of the program. The quilt is then displayed at their graduation from the program along with the quilts from the program’s past years.
“They get to invite friends and family to come see them graduate and get a diploma,” said Lusk. “We have a big to-do about it, and they get up and speak in front of everybody because they do speech classes too.”
Lusk tries to keep up with all of the women after they graduate to make sure they continue doing well and see if she can help them in any way.
This years program will graduate Saturday, June 18.
