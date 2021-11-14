CHARLESTON — Anyone interested in running for a state office next year now has a resource to learn the process as well as to make sure they live in the proper district.
The 2022 Running for Office Guide has been released by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and can be found at sos.wv.gov/elections.
District maps are available at govotewv.com and are the result of the redistricting process which recently was finished. The maps cover House of Delegates, State Senate and Congressional District maps.
Mercer County was impacted by redistricting with the county now being divided into three different House districts, rather than being lumped into one district, the 27th, with three delegates elected basically at large.
Now, the county has the 37th, 38th and 39th districts.
After the 2020 census, the population of the state resulted in each district having an equal population of about 17,900, with a maximum 5 percent leeway, Del. Marty Gearheart, who served on the redistricting committee, said recently
“If you look at the House of Delegates districts in the county, you have essentially the Bluefield centric area (37th District), the Princeton centric area (38th District) and the third out in the county with Athens, south to the Virginia border and northwest to the borders of Wyoming and Raleigh counties (39th District),” he said.
Bluefield will stretch a bit north and west, taking in Bramwell and the Montcalm, running along the McDowell County border and part of the Wyoming County border.
Gearheart said the Bluefield district is geographically larger than Princeton because of the higher suburban population in Princeton.
The largest district in land area makes up the third new district, stretching from the Virginia line at Glen Lyn all the way to the Wyoming County border.
“It is a big district area but not a big population,” he said, with only two incorporated towns, Athens and Oakvale.
A small part of the county, from the Elgood area to the Raleigh County border will be part of the Summers County-based 41st District which also includes a portion of Raleigh County.
The maps will give potential candidates the district lines, but Warner said candidates should also contact their county clerk to confirm the district based on their legal residence.
Mercer County remains in the 6th District State Senate as before.
West Virginia lost a congressional seat because of a population loss, dropping from three representatives to two, which will be the 1st District, covering Southern West Virginia and part of the center, and the 2nd District, covering the northern tier.
Republican Rep. Carol Miller, who now represents the 3rd District, has already announced plans to run for reelection next year, but for the 1st District seat.
The two Republicans, Rep. David McKinley of Wheeling and Rep. Alex Mooney of Charlestown, now holding the other two district seats, would have to face each other for the GOP nomination and both have indicated they will run for the new 2nd District seat.
In addition to residency requirements, candidates for partisan nominations in the 2022 May 10 Primary Election must not have been a member of another recognized political party for at least 60 days prior to filing to become a candidate, Warner said. Candidate registration will take place January 10-29.
The guide also includes the financial reporting requirements for candidates, candidate committees and political committees. Warner said that the state’s online Campaign Finance Reporting System is easy to use and provides greater transparency than ever before into West Virginia candidates’ finances.
