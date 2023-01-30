By Adrian O’Hanlon III
CNHI News Service
MCALESTER, Oklahoma – Oklahoma’s new attorney general has filed a motion requesting the state appellate court set more time between executions to reduce burden on prison staff.
Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion requesting the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set 60 days between executions instead of the state’s pace of every 30 days to lessen the workload on Department of Corrections staff.
“One aspect that has become clear over time is that the current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel,” Drummond wrote. “This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”
Drummond attended Oklahoma’s execution of Scott Eizember earlier this month in the eighth since the state lifted a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions in October 2021. Drummond said he met with DOC leaders and staff and those conversations led to his request to slow the pace of Oklahoma’s executions.
Oklahoma scheduled 20 executions about 30 days apart through 2024 — including one each month this year except in September.
Data from the Death Penalty Information Center shows Oklahoma executed the most inmates per capita among states since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976.
Oklahoma’s death chamber was among the busiest in the nation before troubled executions in 2014 and 2015 led to a years-long halt.
Clayton Lockett writhed for more than 40 minutes during his 2014 lethal injection before dying of a heart attack after the execution was stopped.
Oklahoma also used a non-approved drug in the January 2015 lethal injection of Charles Warner and planned to use the same mixture to execute Richard Glossip before then-Gov. Mary Fallin issued a stay.
Glossip is now scheduled for execution on Feb. 16 for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese in a case that received international scrutiny.
Oklahoma also scheduled executions for Jemaine Cannon on March 9, Anthony Sanchez on April 6, Phillip Hancock on May 4, James Ryder on June 4, Michael Smith on July 6, Wade Lay on Dec. 7.
After Oklahoma resumed executions in 2021 using the same three-drug protocol, Glossip was among death row inmates who sued Oklahoma over its three-drug execution protocols — largely over the use of midazolam and its effectiveness in sedating prisoners so they don’t feel unnecessary pain.
Despite an ongoing federal district court trial over the challenge, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to lift a stay of execution for John Grant — who vomited and aspirated in October 2021 during Oklahoma’s first execution in nearly seven years, according to a state medical examiner’s report.
