CNHI State Reporter
ALBANY, New York — New York became the nation’s first state to respond to recent mass killings by enacting new gun control laws that require a license for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the purchase of body armor.
The 10-bill package, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, comes after the May 14 shooting rampage that took the lives of 10 African Americans at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo and the May 24 killings of 19 children and two teachers at a schoolhouse in Uvalde, Texas. New York was the first state in the nation to address those massacres with new gun restrictions.
The measures include a strengthened Red Flag law, allowing health care practitioners to file an extreme risk protection order for persons they have examined within six months. The same measure also requires police officers and prosecutors to file an extreme risk petition when they get information that individuals are bent on harming themselves or others.
They also include a measure that requires purchasers of semi-automatic rifles be at least 21 years old. The young men alleged to have committed the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres were both 18.
“In Buffalo, in the Bronx, in Brooklyn, all across New York state, all across this nation, people deserve to be safe going about their daily lives,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said, “They should not have to worry about getting gunned down while shopping on a beautiful Saturday afternoon.”
Hochul signaled more gun restrictions are in the offing. “Today is the start, and it’s not the end,” she said, adding: “Thoughts and prayers won’t fix this.”
The new body armor ban won’t apply to law enforcement officers and those in certain occupations such as security guards.
The package includes a requirement that the Division of Criminal Justice Services to study whether the technology behind microstamping pistols is viable and, if that is the case, establish the implementation of the technology which can assist investigators in tracing bullets linked to crime scenes.
The new laws also require social media companies in the state to have policies indicating how they would respond to hateful conduct on their platforms.
Gun-rights advocates said the new laws will have no impact on public safety.
“It’s the same old, same old,” Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, told CNHI. “It’s the Legislature’s way of dealing with a situation they’re afraid to tackle otherwise.”
Instead of imposing tougher sanctions on criminal behavior, the legislation targets access to firearms, he said. King predicted lawmakers will seek to publicize new gun control proposals next year when they realize violence has continued unabated after this year’s package was enacted.
Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, argued that tighter federal gun laws have been stymied by Republican lawmakers, branding them members of “a feckless, spineless, reckless party known as the GOP.”
The sharp divide over gun control was underscored last week when Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Erie County, abandoned his re-election campaign after igniting intense blowback from fellow Republicans after coming out in support of a ban on large-capacity magazines and military-style semi-automatic weapons.
“If you stray from a party position, you are annihilated,” Jacobs said.
Also on Monday, the Business Council of New York, along with a coalition of upstate chambers of commerce, including the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, issued a unified call for Congress to restrict the sale of certain rifles, and ammunition magazines. The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Oneonta, is among dozens of chamber groups that have not aligned with the push for stricter gun control.
In the Legislature, downstate Democrats came out in strong support for the measures, while many upstate representatives opposed the bills.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, expressed concern the new requirement for licensing semi-automatic rifles will create problems for hunters. He predicted those who don’t already have pistol permits could face lengthy bureaucratic delays when they apply for a new license for those firearms.
Both sides of the gun debate in New York are awaiting a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could determine New York’s restrictions on issuing handgun concealed carry permits are unconstitutional. Applicants are required to assert they have a proper cause for a concealed carry permit. A ruling is expected to be handed down this month.
