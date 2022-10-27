GREEN VALLEY — The Mercer County Board of Health’s newly-funded mobile clinic could be operational as early as December.
During Wednesday’s board of health meeting, health department administrator Bonnie Allen said the mobile clinic, which was funded by the Mercer County Commission through American Recovery Act dollars earlier in the month, had her “really excited.”
The clinic, which would go to outlying areas of Mercer County providing various medical services, should be operational either in December or January.
“We’ll administer flu, pneumonia and back-to-school vaccines; do physicals including sports physicals; and administer flu/pneumonia and STD testing (at the clinic),” Allen said.
In addition to outlying areas such as Matoaka, Spanishburg and Oakvale, Allen said the health department would be taking the mobile clinic to various gatherings such street fairs.
Board of Health Chairman Dr. Randy Maxwell suggested that the clinic be taken to various businesses to administer flu shots and to community gathering places such as Wal-Mart to publicize it.
Dr. Daniel Wells suggested taking the clinic to both Concord and Bluefield State universities to emphasize the need for safe sex, among other issues.
Allen noted both suggestions and added that the health department had opened up discussion with Open Heart Ministries.
“I see this clinic as a feeder for the Health Center,” Maxwell said.
Allen said an open house for the clinic would be held after it arrives in the area.
As for vaccination news, Allen said the health department clinic had administered 885 COVID-19 shots and had 670 clinic visits, up from 601 in the same time last year.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
