BLUEFIELD — New lighting and a sound system may be on the horizon for Mitchell Stadium.
City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the City Board Tuesday RFQs (Request for Qualifications) and bids are being advertised for the project that specifically focuses on the sound and lights.
The new lights would have the capability of using different colors as well as flashing, enhancing the experience for spectators, Marson said, since team colors could light up the stadium.
For example, he said, when a team enters the stadium at the start of the game team colors can flood the field and audience and school songs can be played.
The state-of-the-art sound system could also be synched with lighting, giving the fans an added bonus and also providing a new addition to the Christmas City experience.
“Think about the Holiday of Lights,” he said. “We will have the stadium lit up.”
Marson said the sound system in the stadium is “pretty old,” and other than some recent improvements (including new turf in 2017 and a new scoreboard) “there have been no substantial changes to the stadium.”
Lighting has long been an issue.
“This is going to really enhance our facility and make it special,” he said.
“We are in a good position now to put these things through and we will see what the RFQs come back at,” he said. “I just wanted the community to know we are looking at it.”
Mason said the new lights and sound system will “enhance the experience for our kids and families who go to this stadium, which is the best stadium on the East Coast.”
“Mitchell Stadium is the heart of the area,” he said, with so many football games played and events like graduations held.
“It also hosts one of the greatest high school rivalries,” he said of the annual Beaver-Graham game.
Matching funds from the Shott Foundation will help pay for the project if it gets the green light.
Plans for the nearby Yakkity-Yak Playground are also in place, Marson said, adding that the playground is about 30 years old and needs some renovations.
“We want to see what we can do to make a great playground for all the young kids,” he said. “As we all know, this is used by everybody in the region.”
He said RFQs will also be sent out for the installation of a splash pad beside the playground.
Marson said when the designs come in the city will be asking for feedback from the community.
“This is a great project,” he said. “I think it will really enhance our area and make it attractive to come and be a part of Bluefield.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
