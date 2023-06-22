BLUEFIELD — Favorite restaurants, favorite places to visit and favorite events are well known to many Mercer County residents yet not so well known to visitors, but a new guide is ready to share not-so-secret things to enjoy.
“Uniquely Appalachian West Virginia,” a new publication from the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently became available to newcomers, said Jamie Null, the bureau’s executive director. It’s different from previous publications.
“It’s actually bigger, so it is a magazine size and there are QR codes throughout it so you can use your cellphone to scan the QR codes and you can go directly to our website,” Null said Wednesday.
Inside “Uniquely Appalachian,” readers will find eight feature stories about local guides who are Mercer County residents ready to share what they love about their communities.
“We call them local guides because they give tips on how you can enjoy Mercer County as a local,” Null said. “Their favorite festivals, their favorite time of year, their favorite restaurant, so they give you insight into the county. It is nice to see real people who live in the county talking about the area.”
The magazine is used by visitors planning their trips to the county.
“It’s to help people,” Null said. “It’s not all encompassing, but it’s a printed piece that draws attention to us. The cover actually features dark skies because West Virginia is one of the places in the United States where you can stargaze without city lights and things like that in the way. It highlights some of the great things about the county and, hopefully, it will make people want to find out even more.”
“Uniquely Appalachian” is available at West Virginia travel centers and local businesses throughout the county. It can be requested on the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau website.
“We probably mail a couple hundred guides every month,” Null said. This does not count the ones picked up at travel centers or seen online.
