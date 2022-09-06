PRINCETON – Today marks the first time an all-electric school bus will be picking up children and taking them to and from their classrooms in West Virginia.
Students from schools including Princeton Primary, Mercer Elementary, Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High Schools will be riding the electric bus today. Officials with the Mercer County Board of Education, GreenPower Motors and local dignitaries described the six-week pilot project Tuesday during a press conference outside the Mercer County Technical Education Center.
"I'm just thrilled to be here today," Superintendent Edward Toman said. "We have an opportunity to have the electric bus for six weeks here in Mercer County, to use it in our area."
The electric bus, which can transport about 90 students approximately 150 miles on a charge, is being manufactured in West Virginia. The state's coal will generate the electric it will be using, said Mercer County Board of Education President Greg Prudich.
"You're looking at the future. You're looking at the future of buses made in West Virginia, electrified buses that are charged with West Virginia electricity created by West Virginia coal," Prudich said. "How could you have a better situation than that? We know they're coming. We know these are on the way and we want to get ahead of it. We want to be the county that utilizes the best for our students and we believe this is the coming wave of what is best for our students."
The bus will be used on both urban and rural roads.
"We're going to try it out, we're going to test it out, we're going to push it hard," Prudich said. "We're going to make sure that it works for us, and then we'll see where we go from there. But we're thrilled to have the opportunity today to utilize West Virginia built, West Virginia-supported equipment, and we look forward to it."
Mark Nestlen, vice president of business development and strategy at GreenPower Motors, which recently opened a facility in South Charleston, said his company had a ribbon cutting ceremony last week and opened its factory in South Charleston.
"Today is a really exciting day. Today is the first day of training with first responders, drivers and mechanics in the Mercer County Schools district, and (today) becomes the first time an electric school bus will be deployed on a route in West Virginia," Nestlen said. "This school bus will drive in Mercer County (today) as the first time an electric school bus actually makes a run for schools."
Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer, co-sponsored House Bill 4571, which helped made bringing electric school buses to West Virginia possible. Besides helping save energy, the bus project will help with the state's economic development and create jobs, he said.
"In Mercer County, there's nothing that we like and aspire to better than being first," said Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said. "We're first. We're going to test this out. God Bless GreenPower for making this in West Virginia, and God bless anything that burns West Virginia coal. This is going to burn our coal, it's going to plug in every night. God bless the people who are going to mine the product that powers this vehicle."
Vic Sprouse, Federal Funds and Grants Director at West Virginia Department of Economic Development, said the pilot program will gather data showing how the new buses run. Input from drivers and transportation directors will be part of the program.
Sprouse said the reason why Mercer County School will be making the first electric bus run is that Toman reached out to him as soon as the buses became available.
"Your superintendent made it happen," he said. "Your superintendent showed the desire to be the first."
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, said that he supported using the electric school buses in West Virginia and manufacturing them in the state. Using electric power for school buses and other vehicles that run fixed routes is practical, but making all vehicles electric would prove to be impractical. For example, in some parts of Europe, the cost of electricity is now higher than the cost of gasoline, he said.
